‘’Nasiru Ladan Is The Only AASG DG APC Knows”, Says Adamu

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has confirmed that Dr Nasiru Ladan is the authentic and indisputable Director General, of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups(AASG) the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party knows.

A statement signed by Mr. Nkem Osu, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Amalgamated APC Support Groups AASG, disclosed that Senator Adamu gave this affirmation when the AASG paid a post-election interactive visit to aprise the NWC of the challenges facing the group.

In his earlier address, Dr Nasiru Ladan revealed that, a group of self-appointed leadership impersonators, has been a major hindrance to AASG’s maximal output adding, “If not for those distractions, the body would have achieved more than it has achieved so far.

In his response, the chairman, Senator Adamu said: ”On behalf of the National Working Committee, NWC, I don’t know of any other Amalgamated APC Support Groups DG. It is you Nasiru I know as the DG”.

Adamu’s affirmation has laid to rest, the leadership impersonation, which had hitherto militated against the AASG attaining it’s full potential as the amalgam of all APC Support Groups within the party.