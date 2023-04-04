STOP ALL SUSPENSIONS FORTHWITH, PDP DIRECTS LGAs, WARDS EXCOS

03RD APRIL, 2023

STOP ALL SUSPENSIONS FORTHWITH, PDP DIRECTS LGAs AND WARDS EXCOS

The State Executive Committee, SEC, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, hereby directs all Local Government Areas and Wards Executive Committees of the party across the State, to stop forthwith, all suspensions of members in form of disciplinary action, without official clearance from the State Executive Committee, SEC.

All LGAs and Wards Excos are hereby reminded that, in line with our mandate to ensure and uphold fairness within our fold, the party has regularly deployed recognized instruments and applied established due process mechanisms, devoid of perceived witch-hunt, to handle disciplinary issues whenever they arise.

THE PARTY HEREBY REVERSES ALL HITHERTO PRONOUNCED SUSPENSIONS THAT WERE NOT OFFICIALLY APPROVED BY A WRITTEN DIRECTIVE FROM THE STATE EXCUTIVE COMMITTEE, SEC., AND DECLARES ALL OTHER ACTIONS ON MATTERS OF ALLEGED MISDEMEANORS, DISCREPANCIES, AND OTHER ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES THAT WERE NOT REFERRED TO THE PARTY AT THE STATE LEVEL, AS NULL AND VOID AND OF NO EFFECTS WHATSOEVER.

The party however directs all LGAs Party Chairmen, to forward the name(s) of those accused of anti-party activities, with a detailed report of their alleged discrepancies and contrary activities, to the State Secretariat of the party, within two weeks from the date of this directive, for proper investigation by constitutionally recognized disciplinary channels, and subsequent recommendations to the SEC, which will then Direct/Instruct appropriate action(s) for the offence(s) and offender(s).

Please be advised accordingly.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.