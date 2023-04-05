Okowa, Uduaghan, Oborevwori, Others To Grace Maris Lecture

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, CON, his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, and the Governor-elect of the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, are set to attend the year 2023 edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture as Special Guests of Honour.

Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Secretary, Maris Trust Council, MTC, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State Capital city.

According to the statement, this year’s event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Unity Hall Government House, Asaba and the Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Sir Okenmor Fidelis Tilije, a man who has successfully, operated in the private and is doing well in the public sector will deliver the lecture.

Chief Tilije shall speak on the topic, “Provision Of Infrastructure As Catalyst For Growth Of Democratic Governments.”

Egugbo said, “we thank God for using Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to enthrone a peaceful state, a state that is conducive for socio-economic activities to thrive which has also, made it possible for international discourse using Maris Annual Public Service lecture series to take place in Asaba since its inception.

“Governor Okowa, known in many circles as a workaholic, has also, attended all previous Maris Lectures as Special Guest of Honour and because of the unique nature of this year’s edition, a lecture coming shortly after the general elections and before the swearing-in of elected officers, we shall have three Special Guests of Honour.

“Again, the topic for discussion, ‘Provision Of Infrastructure As Catalyst For Growth Of Democratic Governments,’ has aroused a lot of interest and the Guest Lecturer, Chief Sir Okenmor Fidelis Tilije, is a man with vast knowledge from his activities in the oil and gas sector, the banking industry, politics and public office, so, there is a lot to learn from this year’s edition.

“For the first time, Delta is blessed to have a sitting Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa working in harmony with his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, so, for this year’s lecture, Dr. Uduaghan and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, a man who broke the records of being the longest serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly shall attend as Special Guests of Honour.

“Also, Lady Esther Elue, wife of former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Sir Benjamin Elue, shall attend the lecture as Mother of the Day, so, for this year’s lecture, participants are going to be blessed to be in the midst of those who took decisions concerning the affairs of Delta State from 1999 to date and the person who will also, pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years, as Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, will not only make contributions but will have a lot to learn too from the lecture.

“Naturally, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, a gentleman who ensured a stable polity from 2015 to date will be at the lecture as Guest of Honour while the Deputy Governor-elect of the state, Chief Sir Monday Onyeme, a renowned businessman and philanthropist will also, attend the lecture as Guest of Honour.

“It is a lecture that promises a lot for humanity in meeting with its concept of identifying the challenges of the society and proffering solutions to them.

“Delta-born multi-billionaire businessman, a man who is successfully operating in the banking sector, the agro-allied industry and brain behind the success stories of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, OON, will attend the lecture as Chairman of Occasion.

“Also, an academician and renowned journalist, Kemi Emina Ph.D shall be the Moderator at the discussion segment of the lecture which will have the Provost College of Health Technology, Ofuoma-Ughelli, Dr (Mrs) Augustina Erah and three other persons as Discussants.

“Rev. Fr. John Konyeke who celebrated his fifteenth year of service in the Lord’s Vineyard few months ago will be the Spiritual Father of the Day.

“By the grace of God, there is a lot to learn from this year’s lecture which will commence at exactly 12 noon and we believe that with God using men to discourse topical issues, learning from the mistakes of the past and looking at how to get it better in the future, the world will be a better place.”