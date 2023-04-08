EASTER: Minority Reps Urges Optimism, Spiritual Renewal

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians not to lose hope but use the occasion of this year’s Easter to reawaken their trust in God and reinforce their optimism for a peaceful, united, secure and prosperous nation they yearn for.

The Caucus in statement on Saturday, April 8, 2023 by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, charged Nigerians to focus on the essence of Easter; the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as an eternal reassurance of God’s undying love and divine salvation to mankind.

The Minority Caucus maintained that the resurrection of Jesus Christ presents to Nigerians and humanity in general the reassurance that no matter how unpleasant and painful an adverse situation might be, with God, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“Easter therefore offers us great lesson in the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, peace over chaos, hope over despair, prosperity over lack; a pointer that with supplications to God and unity in determination, our nation would surely overcome its current political, economic and social predicaments.

“While our Caucus recognizes that most Nigerians are hurting at this time over apprehensions that their hope of a better nation, which they expressed at various levels in the 2023 general elections is being jeopardized, we remain hopeful that the Will of the people will surely triumph at the end of the day”, the Federal Lawmakers stated.

The Caucus therefore, urged Nigerians to remain united, law-abiding and use the Easter to show love and encourage one another in hope of the victory of justice over iniquity in the affairs of our nation.

The Minority Caucus felicitated Nigerians and wished them a happy Easter celebration.