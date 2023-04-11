DELTA GOVT TASKS WORKS MINISTRY ON UGHELLI-ASABA ROAD COMPLETION

Delta State Government on Tuesday, said it had given an ultimatum to its Ministry of Works to ensure that Section C2 of Ughelli/Asaba Road dualisation project was completed in the life of the present administration.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing journalists on some decisions reached at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba.

Aniagwu said that a lot of works had been done on the Section which ran from Koka flyover and interchange to Ogwashi-Uku junction, adding that the remaining part of the project would be completed by the incoming administration.

“The governor has also given marching order to the Ministry of Works to impress it upon the contractor handling Section C2 of the Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation project. The Section has to do with the Koka interchange up to the Ogwashi-Uku Junction.

“The import of the order is to enable us have the privilege of inaugurating that particular corridor before we exit on the May 29.

“Our initial intention was that we would be able to complete work on that road before we leave. But the effect of the flood that took place in 2022 which did not only disrupt construction work but also undermined the work done.

“We are quite optimistic that we will be able to deliver Section C2. For the other sectors, we are committed to the work but because the rains are here, we will not because of speed, mortgage quality of work. We are not interested in delivering works that will not stand the test of time,” he added.

Aniagwu pointed out that the Exco gave approval for the construction of Alihagu Road, Umudein Street as well as Orewa Street all in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that the cardinal goal of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was to connect all communities in the state with motorable roads.

According to him, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah has been mandated by Exco to liaise with the authorities of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) on ways to fast track the process of actualising the flood control projects in the area.

Aniagwu explained that the project was expedient owing to the fact that no roads could stand the test of time if the flood challenge in the area was not adequately addressed.

“At today’s Exco, we approved some roads for construction. We also gave instructions to supervising ministries to reach out to different contractors handling critical projects.

“The governor will in the course of the week and next week, continue to inspect projects. He has directed that the SSG should liaise with the authorities at the Warri/Uwvie and Environs Development Agencies (WUEDA), for the purpose of fast-tracking the control of flood in the Warri axis.

“Our commitment to control the flood in the Warri axis is with the view to allow government to proceed to construct roads in dire need of rehabilitation or construction.

“If we don’t address the flood challenge in that corridor before constructing the roads, we will only be doing the wrong thing because when the floods come, it will not only destroy the roads but also, ravage the homes around the roads.

“We have explained it before now that we need to address the flood issues in the Warri axis before constructing the roads. The contractors have been given notice to hasten up,” the commissioner said.

He said the Ayakoromo Bridge will be inspected by the governor to ascertain the level of work done so far and how soon the project would be completed.

“We are happy that a well known person in taking over, in the person of Sheriff Oborevwori. We are very confident in him because he understands all the projects that we have executed.

“He presided over the approval of the budgets that paved way for the execution of these projects. He also worked very closely with this administration as a key member. So it is a win-win for this administration.

“The governor has at today’s Exco, appreciated Deltans for finding the PDP worthy of continuing with the laudable projects that this administration has executed by voting massively for Sheriff Oboriwori,” Aniagwu said.