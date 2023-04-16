Imo 2023: ATHAN ACHONU IS IMO LABOUR PARTY GUBER CANDIDATE

Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, has emerged as the Imo State Labour party Gubernatorial Candidate for the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the state.

Achonu, the former Senator who represented Imo North (Okigwe) Senatorial zone in 2015, was declared winner of the Labour Party Guber primary, after scoring 134 votes to defeat fifteen other candidates, in a keenly contested exercise, which took place at the Landmark Event Centre, New Owerri, Imo State, on Sa Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Announcing the result of the poll, the Chairman of the Imo State Labour Party Governorship Primary Election Panel and Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, said Senator Achonu scored 134 votes, followed by Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd) who scored 121 votes.

According to the Panel Chairman, “I wish to announce that the election was transparent, free, and fair. I hereby return Athan Achonu as the duly elected Imo State Labour Party Governorship Candidate.”

Others aspirants in the primary, scored as follows: Ndidi Amike -1; AIG Ugommuo – 1; Maduka Basil – 3; Nwagwu Kelechi – 9; Martin Agbaso – 13; Cpt. Mbamara – 5, amongst others.

Addressing his supporters shortly after the announcement, Achonu thanked the party’s stakeholders for his victory.

He also appreciated the efforts of the delegates and promised to bring meaningful development to the state.

Ikemba Athan Achonu, popularly known as Agu Otu Aka or One Arm General, will be squaring up against two other formidable opponents; the Incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, APC and Senator Sam Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) PDP, in the November 2023 Governorship election.

He represented Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in 2015, where he served as Senate Committee Chairman on Ecology, but was later removed by the Court in December 2015 and replaced by Senator Ben Uwajumogu who passed on in December 2019.

Ikemba Ehime, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu is a Successful Businessman, Administrator and Philanthropist. He Hails from Umunomu clan in Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo State.