ELUMELU EULOGIES DELTA DEPUTY GOVERNOR, KINGSLEY OTUARO @ 55

Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Deputy Governor, Delta State

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has felicitated the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on the auspicious occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

Elumelu in a statement on Sunday described Barrister Otuaro as a dependable Man with great value who has demonstrated faithfulness and loyalty to the people.

Elumelu appreciated God for adding another year to the age of the Deputy Governor and said that as a Great Man of noble character with the fear of God, Barrister Otuaro has continued to use his life to serve God and humanity.

The Minority Leader noted the Deputy Governor’s excellent working relationship with the Governor of the State and maintained that he has remained a beacon of trust, faithfulness, hope and great value to the present administration in the State.

Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the Deputy Governor for his role in bringing peace to bear in the various communities amongst the traditional rulers in Delta State and said that his humility has endeared him to the people of the State.

“On behalf of my beloved wife, the entire Elumelu family, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Deltans as a whole, I congratulate you most sincerely, on this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God in his infinite mercy will continue to bless and keep you, give you good health and make it possible for you to enjoy many more momentous years ahead,” the Minority Leader prayed.