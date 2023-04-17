Rivers Supplementary Election: RT. HON. DUM DEKOR RE-ELECTED FOR KHANA/GOKANA FED. CONSTITUENCY; DEDICATES VICTORY TO GOD, GOV WIKE

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has been re-elected into the House of Representatives for another term

After a peaceful supplementary election in two wards for the House of Representatives namely: Bua Sogho Ward 4 and Bua Bangha Ward 7 in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, Rt. Hon. Dekor who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 18,641 votes to defeat his closest rival, and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Friday Nke-ee who scored 10,165 votes

According to the result which was announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Kingsley Owete, in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 9,825, Accord, 3,366; Labour Party, 2,285; ADC, 964; APP, 721 while those of NNPP and NRM received 205 and 109 votes respectively.

The returning officer for the constituency election, Professor Kingsley Owete after announcing the performance of the various candidates in the election said “The PDP candidate, Dumnamene Dekor having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters, friends and admirers shortly after he was declared winner, Rt. Hon Dum Dekor thanked the people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency for their confidence in him and mandate to continue to represent them at the House of Representatives.

Amid jubilation, Dum Dekor declared: “First and foremost, I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God who kept us alive to see this day. Let me also thank and dedicate this victory to His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his unalloyed support from the very beginning to this moment”.

Assuring his constituents that this opportunity given him would not be treated with levity, the federal lawmaker promised to improve on what he had done for them within the past years.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor was however worried at the level of desperation some persons would go to blackmail others to attain their selfish interests.

The federal lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Host Communities at the Green Chamber again made it clear that at no time did he say that Ogoni man is not ripe to be governor of Rivers State.

“This cheap blackmail is the handiwork of enemies of Ogoniland. I would never say such a thing because I know that even me, I’m ripe and even overripe to be President of this country”, he said, and advised those using blackmail and cheap propaganda for selfish political gains to turn a new leaf.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is a one time Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as Ex-Commissioner of Works promised that with God’s grace upon him, he would serve his constituents better.

