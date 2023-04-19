ADAMAWA GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Minority Reps Congratulates Governor Fintiri; Says His Victory is Triumph for Democracy

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his widely celebrated victory at the just concluded Adamawa State Governorship election.

The Caucus in a statement on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, also congratulated and saluted the people of Adamawa State for their resilience in standing with Governor Fintiri and resisting desperate anti-democratic forces that sought to manipulate the electoral process, suppress the Will of the people and impose an illegitimate government in the State.

“The re-election of Governor Fintiri marks the triumph of the Will of the people of Adamawa State in the exercise of their democratic right to choose their preferred leader in an election.

“From the results of the main election and the supplementary poll, it was clear that Governor Fintiri remains the clear choice of the people. His ultimate victory further proves that no matter how much falsehood, tyranny and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.

“The Minority Caucus again congratulates Governor Fintiri and urges him to remain focused and continue in his excellent delivery of service, particularly his massive legacy infrastructural development projects and empowerment of citizens for which the people of Adamawa State overwhelmingly re-elected him as Governor,” Elumelu stated in the statement.