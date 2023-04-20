Rt. Hon. Dekor Receives Certificate Of Return From INEC, Promises More Vibrant Representation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 presented a certificate of Return to Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, re-elected member, Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency.

The certificate was presented to him at a brief ceremony at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who signed and collected the Certificate of Return assured the good people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of more vibrant representation at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker noted that hard work, performance and good representation of his people were responsible for his re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also pledged to engage all parties and his administration would be operating an open government for the general progress of Ogoni people.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, who thanked God for the electoral victory, Governor Nyesom Wike and the good people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency also reiterated his call for a peaceful, united and progressive Ogoni, saying “election is over, let us come together to move Ogoni forward”.

“I’ve forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person and character for whatever reasons”, Rt. Hon. Dekor said.

The inspiration, according to the Lawmaker, was drawn from Matthew 6:14, stressing that “forgiveness occupies a prime spot in Christianity.”

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Media Team.