Eid El Fitr: ATIKU CELEBRATES IN YOLA, PREACHES, PEACE, JUSTICE, PEACEFUL CO-EXISTENCE

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, GCON has joined the millions of fellow Muslims all over the world to celebrate the feast of Eid El Fitr which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan season.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, on April 21, 2023, disclosed that speaking after the Eid prayers which he observed at the Yola Central Mosque, the former vice president who is also the Wazirin Adamawa admonished Muslims to internalize the gains and purpose of the spiritual exercise.

Earlier, in his goodwill message issued officially at the end of the Ramadan fast, Atiku Abubakar highlighted the essence of the Ramadan prayers and the need to imbibe the virtues of pursuing peace and justice without which human progress and harmonious existence are imperiled.

H.E Atiku Abubakar who represented the Lamido Adamawa reiterated his call for the pursuit of justice, unity, and peace co-existence in the country. He also emphasized the need for religious tolerance and inter-faith dialogue which is essential to strengthen the bond of national unity and lubricate the wheel of progress in the country.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Yola Central Mosque Alhaji Ahmadu Bobboi dwells on the essence of working for peace and harmony in Nigeria. He further spoke on the importance and significance Muslims practice of Zaakat given to the poor and the needy.