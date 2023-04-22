EID-EL-FITR: Reps Minority Caucus Urges National Renewal

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr which marked the successful completion of the Holy Ramadan fasting.

The Caucus urged Nigerians to leverage on the lessons of the Ramadan to pray for and instill spiritual renewal in the country.

In a statement on Friday, April 21, 2023 by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus charged all citizens, especially leaders at all levels, to use the occasion to rekindle the virtues of self-restrain, rectitude, love, forgiveness, compassion for one another and above all, the fear of the Almighty Allah in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“The Holy Ramadan fasting and prayers offer us divine lessons in personal and collective discipline, peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, honesty, transparency, adherence to rules and pursuit of justice; virtues we must imbibe and exhibit to guarantee the much-desired political stability and economic recovery at this critical time.

“Indeed, the essence of Eid-el-Fitr must pervade our national life if we must move forward and achieve greatness as a nation. We must resist all divisive and oppressive tendencies, stand against injustice, corruption and manipulations that have kept our nation on its knees.

“As representatives of the people, we remain optimistic that by prayers, commitment and determination of all, our nation will surely come out of its present predicaments,” the Federal Lawmakers said.

The Minority Caucus wished all Muslim faithful and the entire nation a blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration.