Emu To Deliver UIAA Valedictory Lecture For Okowa

CHIEF Economic Adviser to Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Ph:D, will deliver the 2023 University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Asaba Chapter’s Annual Public Service Lecture, as Guest Speaker of the occasion.

The Public Service Lecture, which will also double as a Valedictory Lecture for Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State, is to honour the Delta Governor, whose tenure comes to an end on May 29, 2023.

The Lecture is titled: “THE BURDEN OF LEADERSHIP” and will hold on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba, by 2pm.

Chairman of the 2023 Lecture organizing Committee, Dr. Augustine Isikwei Ojogbo, Ph:D, FCVSN, JP, disclosed this onq Monday, April 24, while briefing newsmen in Asaba.

Ojogbo said the UIAA Annual Public Service Lecture is a platform used in proffering solutions to the challenges of the society and this year’s event, would be used to honour the Delta State Governor, for being a Worthy Ambassador of the University of Ibadan.

And that the choice of Dr. Emu was after a rigorous exercise which involved going through the profiles of those nominated to deliver this year’s lecture.

He said, “Gentlemen of the Press, today, we are happy to unveil a man of many parts, Dr. Kingsley Emu as the Guest Speaker for the UIAA Asaba Chapter’s 2023 Annual Public Service lecture in honour of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, both alumae of the University of Ibadan”.

Adding, he said ” A Banker, Financial Consultant, Entrepreneur and a Public Servant, Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over 23 years and has spent almost 12years in the Public Sector till date. He was one time Commissioner for Commerce and Industry (2011-2014) and Economic Planning (2015-2019) and is currently Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Governor.

“Prior to his appointment by the Delta State Government , he was in the banking Industry for 21 years. He started his banking career from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 1989, through Merchant/Investment Bank (Group merchant Bank; Fidelity Merchant bank; Merchant Banking Corporation-MBC, International Merchant Bank IMB; and Commercial banks like Universal Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank PLC, Fin Bank PLC).

“During the 21 year sojourn in banking, Dr. Emu worked in credit and marketing, remedial assets, Investment and Treasury departments. He was division heads of Treasury and investment banking, credit and marketing, Retail and e-banking and Remedial services. He resigned in 2010 as a Group Executive in charge of Retail and e-business at Finbank before their merger.

“Dr. Kingsley Emu who hails from Owanta in Ika North East Local Government of Delta State, holds several degrees including Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, Masters of Science degree in Industrial Sociology, and a Masters in Managerial Psychology (MMP) all from University of Ibadan. He earned an MBA (Marketing) from ESUT Business School, Lagos, and holds a Doctorate degree in Management from University of Phoenix, Arizona, USA, a certificate in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, USA and a Goizueta Management Certificate in Leadership.

“This year’s UIAA Asaba Chapter’s Public Service Lecture Guest Speaker’s leadership roles, economic expertise, his experience in government as member of the State Executive Council and his activities in the private sector were looked into before he was chosen as the Guest Lecturer”.

While enjoining stakeholders in leadership positions and the general public to the Valedictory Lecture, Dr. Ojogbo noted that this year’s UIAA Asaba Chapter’s lecture is holding at the twilight of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and at the dawn of a new administration in Delta State, which will have Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State, so, Dr. Emu shall be speaking on the topic, “THE BURDEN OF LEADERSHIP” on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba by 2pm.