WHY WE SUPPORTED OBOREVWORI FOR DELTA GOVERNOR – Obidients Group

A group of the Obidients Movement in Delta State has revealed that they abandoned the Labour Party candidate to vote for Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP in the Delta State Governorship election because they were convinced he would prioritise good governance and foster economic prosperity of the people of the state.

The disclosure was contained in a public statement released over the weekend by coordinators of the Obidients groups in Isoko Nation.

The statement which was signed by Fred Elohor Anthonia and Okawa Leslie Okezi for the Isoko North and Isoko South, respectively, also revealed that their support for Rt Hon Oborevwori was facilitated by the Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, who particularly engaged them.

The group explained that as a non-partisan movement, they are guided by modest ideologies that promote good governance and, as such, shop for credible personalities around Nigerian political space and support them to victory in elections so as to engender socioeconomic development to the people.

“On that note, the Obidient Movement in Isoko Nation worked for Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori,” the statement read.

Explaining further, the said their disposition was due to the fact that Hon Askia Ogieh, the Udu of Isoko Nation, made firm commitments to them “that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would prioritize good governance and foster economic prosperity of the people of Delta State.”

The group said their public statement became necessary “in order to put the record straight and address obvious false claims” by some “faceless and dubious” persons who want to take credit in order to reap where they did not sow in the coming political dispensation.

While re-asserting that Chief Ogieh was the “face and name” of the PDP engagement with the Obidients in Isoko Nation, they congratulated Rt Hon Oborevwori on his emergence and restated their conviction on his capacity to deliver on their expectations.