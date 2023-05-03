ENGR. UKWUNNA GERALD LAUNCHES SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME FOR AZARAUBO YOUTH

Engr. Gerald Okey Osuagwu Ukwunna

Charity they say, begins at home and Engr. Gerald O.U, who is widely known for his efforts in touching lives, exemplified this age long saying, when he launched a scholarship scheme for the youths of his autonomous community, recently.

As soon as he birthed the idea, Engr Gerald quickly reached out to the youth Chairman, Mr. Nnaemeka Njoku, proposed the scholarship scheme to him and also requested for the youth chairman to carry his executive, who are made up of capable and intelligent youths from the four villages that formed Azaraubo Autonomous community, along, even as he urged them to be transparent in their selection.

Ten (10) youths were then carefully selected from each village and Engr. Gerald O.U. sent money for their JAMB form, processing and follow up. He equally promised to offer a higher Institution scholarship to most prepared beneficiary of the JAMB sponsorship.

“Ndewo nu umunne m. My name is Osuagwu Ukwunna Gerald Okey, from Umueke Azaraowalla Azaraubo. I am your brother that paid for your JAMB form and processing. You have been in my prayers and and I hope you all did well in your examination. I want to be part of your journey in the higher Institution.

“I am NOT a Politician. I am a concerned son of Azaraubo who believe that education is a noble step stone to success. All I need is for you all to remember me in your prayers. ndewo un umunnem“