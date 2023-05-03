OBOREVWORI TASKS TRANSITION COMMITTEE ON POLICY ROAD MAP

The Governor-elect of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday inaugurated an 88-member Transition Committee with a charge to produce a policy document that would enable his administration hit the ground running come May 29.

Speaking at the event held in Asaba, Oborevwori specifically saddled the committee with the responsibility of articulating the policy document in 11 thematic areas of General Administration and Strategy; Fiscal Policy and Public Finance; Infrastructure and Utilities; Human Capital Development; Social Development and Creative Industry.

Others include Entrepreneurship and Job Creation; Peace and Security; Media and Communications; Agriculture and Industries; Environment, Water Resources and Human Settlements and Energy, Oil and Gas.

Oborevwori said the Committee headed by Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Emmanuel Nwanze, has Professor Hope Eghagha as Secretary.

He said the Committee comprises of men and women that possess the requisite knowledge, wisdom, capacity, and experience, essential for the assignment.

He emphasised that the mandate given to him by Deltans was for consolidation and growth for investment and economic reform, pointing out that the youths would be the centrepiece of his administration’s policies and programmes.

He expressed gratitude to Deltans for their vote of faith and confidence in him and the Peoples’ Democratic Party assuring that his administration would reciprocate by fulfilling its campaign promises to the people.

“The expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas.

“For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

“Clearly, our people believe in our M.O.R.E agenda, which is designed to advance the State in all aspects of infrastructural and human capital development, as well as economic wellbeing.

“Suffice it to say that the Committee is expected to set short, medium and long terms targets for the administration and accommodate any other critical sector that may have been left out as it relates to the M.O.R.E agenda,” he said.

The Governor-elect who lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his exceptional leadership qualities and guidance, urged the Committee to submit its report within the next 21 days.

“I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration. With God’s grace and enablement, we shall do MORE to ADVANCE Delta State,” he stated.

Responding, Prof. Nwanze thanked the Governor-elect for the opportunity to serve, assuring that the Committee would do everything possible to deliver on its mandate.