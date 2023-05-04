UDOM HAS GIVEN AKWA IBOM REQUISITE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, SAYS OBASANJO; COMMISSIONS 23.4KM EKET-ETINAN DUALISED ROAD PROJECT

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has inaugurated the 23.4Km dual carriageway constructed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration to link the four Local Government Areas of Eket, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Ibom and Etinan in Akwa Ibom State.

The road completed with three bridges at Atabong Road in Eket, Ndiya in Nsit Ubium and in-between Nsit Ibom and Etinan LGAs as well as outfall drains totalling 4.11Km will serve as a booster to economic activities between the coastal lines and other agrarian communities and the upland areas of the state.

Commissioning the project at the Atabong Road bridge head, Chief Obasanjo extolled the performance quotient of Governor Emmanuel and scored his tenure a success, affirming that his administration has given Akwa Ibom State the requisite infrastructural requirements for economic development.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to make efforts to increase investment in the agricultural sector and optimally utilize the infrastructure provisions available to boost the state economy.

“To you people of Akwa Ibom State, God has given you this precious gift who has initiated these projects. You are to take advantage and make good use of them.

“If you have good roads and it is not used to enhance economic activities, that road is not serving the full purpose it is meant to serve.

“When you have peace, security and stability, you have the basics you need for economic development and progress”, he stated.

Speaking further, the former President thanked Akwa Ibom people for giving Governor Emmanuel the support and encouragement to succeed.

He also lauded the hospitality and welcoming disposition of the state to non-indigenes. This, he said, was good for the unity and wholesomeness of Nigeria.

Setting the tone for the commissioning, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, attributed the success of his administration to the focus he had on the campaign promise to work for the people of the state throughout the tenure of his mandate.

Governor Emmanuel hinted that many projects await commissioning before his exit from office and listed the projects to include the second runway, MRO and new terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, hospitals, roads, International Worship Centre and others, adding that the projects not completed in his tenure would be completed by the next administration.

Member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Onofiok Luke lauded Governor Emmanuel’s imprints of development across the entire state despite not belonging to the party at the center.

He described his completion of the 23.4km Etinan-Eket Road which opens the vista of economic activities in the area as a proof of integrity.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Sen. Helen Esuene, thanked the governor for rewriting the history of the state to a destination of desire, noting that the intervention on the Eket- Etinan road is the best ever done for Eket people.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said that the 23.4km Etinan-Eket dualized road was built to standard specifications to guarantee toughness and durability.

He said the road was built on a 6m excavation to achieve soil reclamation, with 3mm natural sub-base, 200mm crushed asphalt, 60mm binders course and 50mm wearing course.

Paramount Ruler of Eket Local Government Area, Edidem E. C. D. Abia, praised Governor Emmanuel for extending the goodness of the State government to Eket.

By this, he said, Udom Emmanuel has written his name in gold on the minds of Eket people.