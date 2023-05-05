MY GOVT’LL MAKE CORRUPTION UNATTRACTIVE – Tinubu

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, has said his incoming administration will put incentives and policies in place that will make corruption unattractive for judges and other Nigerian workers.

A statement by the Office of the President-Elect signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on Thursday quoted Mr. Tinubu as making the pledge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the inauguration of the Magistrates Court complex.

The event was part of Mr. Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Nyesom Wike administration.

Mr. Tinubu said with the right incentives that guarantee a conducive working atmosphere and policies that make it easy for workers to acquire credit facilities for essential needs the temptation for corruption would reduce.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin.

“If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions,” he said.

The president-elect said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption.

“If you have consumer credit that will reduce the propensity for corruption. We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank.”