Organ Harvesting Saga: EKWEREMADU BAGS 9 YEARS, 8 MONTHS JAIL TERM, WIFE, BEATRICE GETS 4 YEARS, 6 MONTHS, DR OBETA SLAMMED 10 YEARS @ OLD BAILEY

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice (top), Dr. Obinna Obeta (middle) and Sonia Ekweremadu (bottom)

Former Nigeria Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu and an accomplice, Dr. Obinna Obeta, have all been sentenced to lengthy jail terms in the United Kingdom, for their involment in a botched plan to traffic a young man into the UK, with the intention to harvest his kidney for their sick daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu.

Senator Ekweremadu was given nine years and eight months in the first successful UK prosecution for an organ harvesting plot, while his wife Beatrice, was jailed for four and a half years. Dr Obinna Obeta, who was the middleman man that arranged and facilitated the bothched organ transalant procedure, was jailed for 10 years.

On March 23, the jury at the old Bailey, after previous appearances by the Ekweremadus and Dr. Obeta at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London and Bexeley Magistrate Court respectively, pronounced a guilty verdict on the senator, his wife, Beatrice, and Obinna Obeta, a doctor who acted as the middleman.

The jury held that they conspired to bring the 21-year-old at the centre of the matter to London to exploit him for his kidney.

The verdict is the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK, delivered at the Old Bailey.

In 1834, the Central Criminal Court Act established the Old Bailey as the principal court for London and the South East circuit. In 1902 the old sessions house and Newgate Prison were demolished to make way for the current building, which was opened in 1907 by Edward VII.

Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu along with their 25-year-old daughter Sonia faced trial at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, so named after the street on which it has stood for centuries and were sentenced in a televised proceeding on Friday, May 5th, 2023, by Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson, who reportedly recognised Ike Ekweremadu’s “substantial fall from grace,” in his sentencing.

Justice Johnson, who is a senior judge associated with the Old Bailey, said: “People-trafficking across international borders for the harvesting of human organs is a form of slavery. It treats human beings and their body parts as commodities to be bought and sold. It is a trade that preys on poverty, misery and desperation,” he pronounced, even as he told the defendants that: “You each played a part in that despicable trade.”

Johnson, who noted further that he took into consideration “a 51-page document” pleading for leniency for Mr Ekweremadu and highlighting how he is a person of upstanding character, equally commented on the question of harm to the victim if the intended transplant had gone ahead, saying: “He would have faced spending the rest of his life with only one kidney and without the requisite funding for the required aftercare.

“The risks had not been properly explained and there had been no consent “in any meaningful sense”.

Recall that in the last few days prior to the sentencing, the Nigerian Senate, the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) had written letters to the British Authorities seeking leniency for the embattled lawmaker. Prior to this, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has also written to the British authorities pleading on behalf of the federal legislator.

Previously the court heard Nigerian senator Ike, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, were accused of conspiring to traffic a young man, a Lagos trader whose name was given as David Nwamini Ukpo, and was selling telephone parts from a cart in public markets, to Britain for his body part.

David Nwamini Ukpo

According to the NIS, the victim of the organ harvesting, David Nwamini, is a young man who at the time of the transaction, was 21 years of age, contrary to earlier claims suggesting that he was 15.

They faced the accusations along with medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, who was also found guilty, and were said to have created an “elaborate” back story to try and get away with it, utilising their connections to get the donor a visa.

Daughter Sonia wept back in March as she was cleared of the same charges after the jury deliberated for nearly 14 hours.

The court heard that the 21-year-old street trader from Lagos was to be rewarded for donating a kidney to Sonia in an £80,000 private procedure at the Royal free Hospital in London.

But he was later rejected as unsuitable, despite the extensive efforts the family were said to have gone to get him, and it was alleged that the Ekweremadus then changed their donor search to Turkey after doctors refused them.

While it is lawful for someone to donate a kidney, it is criminal to reward someone for doing so, jurors heard.

An investigation was launched after the young man ran away from London and slept rough for days before walking into a police station more than 20 miles away Staines in Surrey, where he had been kept pending his return to Nigeria, crying and in distress.

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Dr Obeta, from Southwark, south London, denied the charges against them before being found guilty.

As part of the plot, “elaborate” steps were taken to create the lie that Sonia and her proposed donor were cousins, it had been claimed.

During the hearing, the victim, who the Nigeria Immigration Service identified David Nwamini, an indigene of Ebonyi, South East of Nigerian, but who cannot be identified by the Court, for legal reasons, said he only found out what was planned when he was taken to the north London hospital for an initial consultation.

According to the disclosure by immigration authorities in Nigeria, Mr Nwanini’s records from the National Population Commission (NPC) and NIMC gave his date of birth as October 12, 2000, as against the alleged claims by the organ donor that he is a 15-year-old.

The report also showed that his parents, Nwamini and Mary Ukpo are both alive and residing at their home in Izzida, Nduofia village of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, contrary to David Nwamini’s claim that he was an orphan.

In a statement read to court, David Nwamini who spoke through an interpreter, of his fears for his own safety and that of his family in Nigeria who had been visited and told to “drop” the case, said: “I would never (have) agreed to any of this. My body is not for sale.

“I cannot think about going home to Nigeria. These people are extremely powerful and I worry for my family. Even though I live here in the UK at the moment I know I need to be careful too. I have no-one here, no family, no friends.

“I am having to start my life again. I’m worried about my family in Nigeria but I have been told my dad had been visited and was told to drop the case in the UK.”

He also told police he did not want to claim compensation from the “bad people” as it would be “cursed and bad luck.

“My plan now is to work and to get an education and to play football,” David Nwamini said.

It is not clear as at Press time, what options of Appeal are open to the Ekweremadus, even as Scotland Yard has declined to say whether more charges would be brought against them, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

The organ Harvesting saga had commenced on June 23, 2022, when the London Metropolitan Police announced that it had arrested Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for conspiring to bring an alleged 15-year-old boy to the UK for organ harvesting.

The kidney donor David Nwamini’s travel is said to have been arranged or facilitated between August 1, 2021, and May 5, 2022, with a view to exploitation punishable under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act 2015.

June 23, 2022: At the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, the couple plead not guilty. They are remanded in custody and the trial is adjourned till July 7.

July 7, 2022: Ekweremadu and his wife return to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the continuation of his trial, where the Nigerian High Commission in the UK shows support. They plead not guilty to the charges of human trafficking and organ harvesting.

July 7, 2022: At the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the prosecution accepts that the kidney donor is 21 years old, contrary to earlier claims that he is 15 years old.

July 13, 2022: A 50-year-old doctor, Obinna Obeta, is arraigned before the Bexley Magistrates’ Court for allegedly working with the Ekweremadus plotting to harvest a kidney for the couple’s daughter.

July 22, 2022: Dr Obeta is charged with plotting with Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, to traffic a man into the UK to harvest a kidney for their 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

July 26, 2022: The Old Bailey grants bail to Beatrice Ekweremadu. The court, however, refuses to grant bail to her husband.

March 23, 2023: After a six-week trial at the Old Bailey, Ekweremadu; his wife, Beatrice; and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, are convicted of organ trafficking, leaving only Sonia in the clear. Their sentencing was slated for Friday, May 5.

London’s Central Criminal Court, universally known as the Old Bailey (top); Sen. Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and Dr. Obeta (bottom)

May 5, 2023: Senator Ike Ekweremadu is jailed for nine years and eight months, his wife Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment while Obeta received a 10-year prison term.

