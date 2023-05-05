TINUBU NEEDS SUPPORT OF NIGERIANS TO SUCCEED – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised those plotting to make Nigeria ungovernable for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to have a rethink in the interest of the nation.

The governor said what majority of Nigerians want is good governance, and he is confident that Tinubu has the capacity to deliver on his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Governor Wike made these remarks during a special State banquet in honour of Tinubu at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday night.

The Rivers State governor explained during his interaction with the President-elect, he had told him that his electoral battles are over, and now is time to settle for governance.

“The battle you have now is governance. What Nigerians want is good governance. And if we want good governance, then we must rally round the President elect, because if he does not work, everybody will suffer. We will still continue to cry. What we need now is to say Mr. President elect, we want to support you to better the lives of Nigerians.”

The governor cautioned those with sinister intention to make the President-elect administration to fail, to reconsider their stance in the interest of majority of Nigerians craving for good governance.

“It is not to begin to set trap on how Mr. President elect will fail. If he fails, you have failed. So, we owe it a duty to give him support, and that support should start from the leadership of National Assembly, give him that support.”

Governor Wike specifically charged the National Assembly to collaborate with the president-elect to churn out policies and programmes that will stimulate development and prosperity for Nigerians.

“All of you have come here, members of House of Representatives and Senators. Check yourself. Are you going to work for the interest of Nigeria? If you’re going to work for the interest of Nigeria, then give him support so that you’ll not have crisis from the beginning. Particularly, you people in the ruling party. I’m not in your party.”

The governor said Rivers people should be commended for promoting unity, equity, fairness and justice as clearly demonstrated by the electoral victory of the President-elect in the February 25th election in the State.

Governor Wike said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors cannot be accused of anti-party activities because of their insistence that the next president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari must be a Nigerian of southern extraction.

“It is only those who don’t know what to do, who are confused. We have never been confused from day one. We didn’t do anti party, we supported the unity of Nigeria which is more important than any political party. Those who did anti-party are those who violated the provision of the constitution of their party. They did anti-party. We that said we must respect and obey the constitution of our party, we cannot be held for anti-party.

“All I need is to thank Rivers people, they saw how this country was going and they said they will join the entire people that said look, let things be done right.”

Governor Wike charged the opposition parties in Nigeria to cultivate the attitude of conceding defeat after general elections. According to him, the bickering often associated with aftermath of every election in Nigeria is worrisome.

“It is only in Nigeria where I see if opposition wins election, that election was done well. It is only in Nigeria I am seeing that. If as a governor, I contested for senate and I lose that election, they’ll say that election is free and fair. Why? because a governor lost. But if I had won, they will say how can you tell us that, the governor has done something. We saw governors who lost election.”

Governor Wike lauded the President-elect for fulfilling his promise to visit Rivers State and commission some of the legacy projects built by his administration.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his remarks, commended governor Wike for inviting him to Rivers State to commission some of his landmark project.

Tinubu reaffirm that he remains committed to the fulfilling every electoral promises he made to Nigerians. According to him, “governance is a serious business and Nigeria is a serious project. We shall all be together to fulfil promises.”

The President-elect urged the members of the National Assembly to collaborate with his in coming administration in order to provide Nigerians dividends of democracy,

“The essence of what we have just achieved is right in front of us, because peace, unity, equity and justice in this country is a must.”

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila expressed gratitude to governor Wike for playing a pivotal role in the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect of Nigeria.

The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar appreciated governor Wike and people of Rivers State for ensuring the unprecedented electoral victory of Tinubu in the just concluded presidential election.

Similarly, the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi also lauded governor Wike for voting for the unity of the country in the last general election.

On his part, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde noted that governor Wike has demonstrated uncommon passion and commitment in the governance of Rivers State.

He added that now that elections are over, the President-elect will have to focus on addressing the Nigerian project. According to him, the members of the G-5 governors have already keyed into the Nigerian project.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo thanked the President-elect for the visit, adding that it has reassured the people of the state that their vote for him was not in vain.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant (Media) to Rivers State Governor

May 4, 2023.