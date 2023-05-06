Kogi 2023: DINO MELAYE PICKS HON. HABIBA DEEN AS RUNNING MATE

Senator Dino Melaye, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi State, has unveiled Hon. Princess (Hajiya) Habibat Mohammed-Deen as his running mate ahead of the November 11, 2023 Gubernatorial election in the state.

The unveiling was done by Kogi State PDP Chairman Engr. Sam Uhuotu and former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Into), on Friday, May 5, 2023. The brief but very colourful ceremony was witnessed by an impressive array of Kogi State PDP chieftains.

Hon. (Hajiya) Habiba Mohammed Deen is a former House of Assembly Member who represented Ankpa Constituency 1 in Kogi state House of Assembly between 2011-2015.

She was also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the House of Representatives, Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal constituency of Kogi state in 2018 and is seen as a major Political force, with considerable grassroots support and acceptance in Kogi East Senatorial zone.

Hon. Habiba Deen (popularly addressed as Mrs Deen) has been described as calm level headed and boldly courageous. She is a pillar in Ankpa politics and is the only woman in the history of Kogi State who represented the good people of Ankpa in the kogi state House of Assembly.

According to popular opinion, the move by Sen. Dino Melaye is indicative of his willingness, not only to establish the much needed balance in Kogi’s political equation by integrating and ensuring inclusiveness for both the West and especially the Igalla in East Senatorial zones and across the state, but to also allow for “Women Inclusion & Gender Balance” as well as creation of a new dawn for women in Kogi state, especially in the face of the harrowing experiences of Hon. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at purportedly at the behest and instructions of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Indeed, Nigerian women have taken to various social media platforms to applaud Melaye over choice of the seasoned Kogi born female politician Hon. (Hajiya) Habiba Mohammed Deen as his running mate.