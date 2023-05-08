DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, RIVERS ACCORD CONTINUES PETITION AT ELECTION TRIBUNAL, ASKS MISCHIEF MAKERS TO STOP PEDDLING RUMOURS; AS COURT GRANTS ORDER FOR SUBSTITUTED SERVICE ON INEC, OTHERS

Rivers Accord and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate in the state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs have, contrary to the misinformation pedalled by those it referred to as ‘mischief makers’, intensified the quest to challenge the results of the 2023 Governorship election in the state as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, by seeking for and being granted an order for substituted service on INEC and others joined in their petition, by the Court.

It would be recalled that Elanhub.net, a Port Harcourt based online news platform, recently published the following brief on its Facebook page: Elanhub Media:

BREAKING: Rivers Accord Guber Candidate Dumo Withdraws Petition From Election Tribunal.

Chief, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Party candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Rivers State, has reportedly withdrawn his petition from the Election Petition Tribunal.

This comes days after the SDP candidate, Magnus Abe withdrew his own case from the Tribunal...

However, a swift and terse statement by Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, on May 7, 2023, debunking the post by Elanhub Media and others that may have engaged in publishing the misinformation and clarifying the position of the party for Rivers people and in the interest of the general public, reads:

“It has come to the notice of the Rivers Accord that some mischief makers are going about peddling rumours that the Governorship candidate of Accord (A) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs has withdrawn from the election tribunal, now sitting in Abuja..

You will recall that the Rivers Accord and its Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs have approached the election Tribunal to challenge the Governorship election in Rivers State, seeking for an outright cancellation of the election, for reasons that what actually transpired on Saturday, March 18, 2023 was a sham and an insult to the sensibilities of Rivers people. .

For purpose of clarity, the Rivers Accord wishes to inform the general public that the Petition as filed by the Party and its Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs still subsists and will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

The party reiterates that its purpose for contesting in the first place is for the liberation of Rivers State and her people from the shackles of poverty, retrogression and pains, and will continue to fight this justifiable cause until victory is finally achieved. It therefore see no reason why it should abandon the Ship just when she has begun sailing towards her expected destination.

In view of the forgoing, the Rivers Accord assures her supporters and indeed Rivers people that the party is still fully on track with the election petition at the Tribunal, and should therefore disregard any news that suggests otherwise. That they are mere rumours cooked up by mischief makers and enemies of the progress expected of Rivers State.

It will interest Rivers people to know that legal proceedings have commenced, with reference to Petition No: EPT/RV/GOV/11/2023, filed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Accord as the petitioners/applicants against Siminalayi Fubara & 9 Ords. The case was brought before the tribunal on Thursday, 4th May, 2023, for the hearing of an ex-parte application for service by substituted means. The motion was duly moved and granted as prayed, implying that the matter is on and we are still on track.

As a law abiding Party whose mantra is centered on “Oneness and Progress”, we urge all to be civil in the handling of information, so that the public isn’t fed with lies to the discrediting of a justifiable cause which is clearly for the general good of all irrespective of party affiliation. Believing that at the end, we are still one indivisible Rivers family,” the statement concluded.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Governorship candidate for Rivers 2023 election

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, equally confirmed the decision of the party to continue proceedings at the Rivers State Election petitions tribunal and the granting of an order by the tribunal for substituted service on INEC and others.

A statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, published on all his verified social media handles, issued on May 7, 2023 and titled: “Dumo Lulu Briggs and Accord (A) have been granted an orbder to effect service by substituted means in the petition filed against INEC and other parties with declared votes from the governorship election held in Rivers State“, reads:

“Rivers States governorship candidate for Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and the party Accord (A) applied for hearing of an exparte application for service by substituted means in the on going election petition. On May 4th 2023, the motion was moved and granted as prayed.

Accord maintains that there was no election in Rivers state, and thus brought a petition against INEC and all parties with more declared votes than us. Our claim as Accord is simply that if there was no election in RIvers State, then votes cannot be allocated to Parties. Thus, all parties for whom votes were published are either to agree with the votes allocated or agree that there was no election in Rivers State.

Recall that The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal received 34 petitions from different political parties that participated in the just concluded general elections in the state. Whilst the SDP have withdrawn their petitions, and the APC candidate attempts to approbate and reprobate by seeking to be declared winner after initially rejecting the election processes, our stand as Accord (A) remains that there was no governorship election in Rivers State.

Accord is still prosecuting its case steadfastly, and whilst others may choose to withdraw, or compromise, we will follow through with the election petition to ensure that the faith in our democratic process is restored,” Mr. Fakae’s statement concluded.