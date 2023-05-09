Imölé dé: SUPREME COURT AFFIRMS ADELEKE AS OSUN GOVERNOR; SAYS OYETOLA FAILED TO PRODUCE BVAS EVIDENCE TO PROVE ALLEGATION

Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been finally confirmed as the authentic, duly elected Governor of Osun State, by the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The affirmation was contained in the lead judgement of the Apex court, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, JSC who dismissed the appeal filed by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was challenging an earlier Court of Appeal ruling that had upheld Adeleke’s election.

Oyetola had been granted victory by the Osun Governorship election petition tribunal but Adeleke, who INEC had already declared winner of the July 16, 2022 Osun guber election had Appealed the tribunal ruling, following the dissenting minority position of one of the tribunal justices at the Osun state election petition tribunal.

Dissatisfied with the Appeallate Court ruling, Oyetola had approached the Supreme Court for a final interpretation in the hope that the merit which the Tribunal had upheld, world be affirmed.

Delivering judgement on the Appeal however, the five-member panel of justices of the Apex court, held that though Oyetola alleged that Adeleke won through over-voting that occurred in 774 polling units in the state, he, however, failed to produce any Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, a machine that was used in any of the polling units to prove his allegation.

“It is glaring that the Appellant did not provide in evidence, any BVAS, but sought to prove over-voting by means of a report of examination of INEC’s database or backend server,” the Apex court noted and furrher held that since it was not in dispute that the BVAS contain a record of accredited voters, “it is, therefore, the only direct and primary record of voters accredited at polling units on election day”.

According to the Supreme Court, nothing in either Section 47 of the Electoral Act 2022 or Regulations 18- 23 of the INEC’s Regulations, made it mandatory for Presiding Officers in an election to transmit by BVAS, the number of accredited voters in each polling unit to the backend server.

The Court equally dismissed the evidence of a purported expert witnesses that testified in Oyeyola’s favour and declared that it found no reason to set aside the verdict of the Court of Appeal which upheld Adeleke’s election victory.

NEWS RELEASE

09/05/2023

Supreme Court Judgement: Governor Adeleke Hails Verdict, Says It is historic & landmark

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has hailed the Supreme Court judgement validating his governorship election, describing the outcome as historic and a landmark development in the history of Osun politics.

Addressing journalists at his country home after the apex court ruling, the Governor surrounded by enthusiastic supporters said

“Today is the day our God ordained to stamp his authority as the owner and giver of power;

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survives the anti-masses plot of powerful forces;

“We therefore celebrate God Almighty, the author and finisher of our faith;

“We dedicate today’s victory to him, as we finally assume the governorship of this great state of living spring;

“State power is of God and He bestows it on whoever he wills – I will remain God driven, divinely inspired governing with the fear of God;

“Our governorship is an affirmation that a government of the people, by the people and for the people is possible;

“Our victory is a testimony that people’s will backed by divine will can withstand and survive plots of anti-democratic elements;

“I must therefore express my heartfelt appreciation to the great people of osun state for your deep support. on behalf of my family and party, i say thank you;

“To the judiciary, Osun has emerged as a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my lord justices;

“Your affirmation for truth and people’s will consolidates and strengthens our democracy. on behalf of osun people, we appreciate you and we adore your love for justice and equity;

“To all stakeholders in the osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividends of democracy;

“I commit myself to an even more expanded delivery of good governance; in me, you will find a truly pro-people Governor;

“I seek support and cooperation of all Osun residents and citizens irrespective of party affiliations. this is our state and we must join hands to develop it;

“My special appreciation goes to my family, my brother, my sister. you are all my strong pillar of support;

“To all imole and pdp supporters locally and internationally, our victory is validated. thanks for standing by me;

“My dear good people of Osun State, the good job continues. We shall ramp up the implementation of our five points agenda. We shall as usual focus on grassroot development and infrastructural revival of our dear state;

“Our policies shall fight poverty, unemployment and under-development. You shall truly feel, taste and dividends of democracy”, the Governor told the jubilant crowd.

Signed:

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor

Recall that the Justice Tertsea Kume-led three-member panel, Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, in a split majority verdict, on January 27, 2023, upheld a petition brought before it by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who came second in the election, voided the declaration of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the gubernatorial election.

According to the tribunal, Adeleke did not score the majority of lawful votes and while stating that the conduct of the election was not in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022. the petitioners, Oyetola and APC, declared that Oyetola and APC had successfully established that there was over-voting in 744 polling units in the state.

Oyetola was then pronounced as winner of the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship contest, after the invalid votes had been purportedly deducted the tribunal had ptomptly directed INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return it earlier issued to Adeleke and issue same to the dethroned Governor.

However, in his dissenting judgement, the third member of the panel, Justice P. Ogbuli, affirmed Adeleke as the valid winner of the election, even as he struck out the petition that was lodged by Oyetola and the APC.

Meanwhile, following an appeal that was lodged by Adeleke and the PDP, the Court of Appeal, on March 24, reversed the judgment of the tribunal.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that there was merit in Adeleke’s appeal.

Aside from setting aside the judgement of the tribunal, the court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, awarded a cost of N500,000 against the APC and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, both Oyetola and the APC took the matter before the Supreme Court where they also lost on Tuesday.