ATIKU HINTS AT RECLAIMING MANDATE, AS PDP HOSTS RECEPTION FOR TAMBUWAL, GOVERNORS-ELECT, IN ABUJA

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election, was a special guest at the special reception organized by the PDP Governors’ Forum to welcome the party’s governors-elect and to send forth the outgoing chairman of the party’s Governors’ Forum, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The keynote speaker at the event themed, “Good Governance at the sub-national Level: issues, perspectives, expectations, and outcomes”, which had in attendance many dignitaries and party bigwigs from across the country, was Dr. Muda Yusuf.

AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed in a report on May 11, 2023, that in his address, Atiku Abubakar, who was the vice president of the country (1999 – 2007), thanked the organizers for the initiative in putting such a program together.

He however observed that the time allowed for the event is inadequate to address the motley problems confronting the party.

The Waziri Adamawa also observed that the PDP was the dominant political party in the country at the advent of the nation’s current democratic dispensation in 1999 till it began to experience declining influence in the nation’s body politic and so needed more time to deliberate on the issues and challenges and how to regain its relevance and dominance in the political affairs of the country and beyond.

Furthermore, while congratulating the organizers and the elected party representatives, Atiku who is one of the founding fathers of the party and one of the nation’s most respected political figures reminded the attendees about the controversial Presidential Election and enjoined them to remain determined and focused to reclaim the lost party mandate.