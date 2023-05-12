PDP GOVERNORS FORUM HOST TAMBUWAL, GOVERNORS-ELECT; WIKE, G5 GOVS ABSENT

In an apparent display of unity and harmony amongst it’s members and within it’s ranks, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, organized a rousing reception to send forth it’s Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, welcome it’s newly elected and returning governors, as well as honour those who returning governorsin the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, as well as it’s successful national assembly members and some top party chieftains.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, who addressed the impressive gathering at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, which also had former Vice President Arc. Namadi Sambo and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, amongst other PDP big wigs in attendance, called on leaders and stakeholders of the party to reflect on prevailing challenges and come up with strategies that will once again position the PDP as the number one party in the country.

“We have a number of challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999, but since then, we have been receding. It is time to take stock and find out why we are receding and how we can make sure that our position as the leading political party in the country can be regained.

“This is a very important challenge that requires a whole day seminar so that we can as a party regain our eminent position in the country,” he said.

The former vice president also urged party leaders and members alike to be hopeful of the favourable outcome in the presidential election petition.

“We all know that the PDP did not lose the last election. We should be determined and focused on retrieving our mandate that has been stolen,” Atiku said.

Acting National Chairman of the PDP,

Amb. Umar Damagun, in his opening address, stated that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man and Nigerians are resolute in seeing justice done to the petition filed by the PDP at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“The only solution for the common man is to have a just adjudication in the election petition. The actions of the judiciary will determine the growth of democracy in this country. The only solution by the judiciary is to ensure that Nigerians have a just adjudication in all issues before them.”

Damagun, who also assured that the pre-election issues that affected the party, were being addressed by the National Working Committee said, “We in the NWC pledge to solve our internal crisis. There would be no cause for alarm.”

He then commended the outgoing PDP governors for their support to the party, while calling on the incoming governors to emulate their predecessors in both their moral and financial support to the PDP.

Former Vice President and Chairman of the occasion, Arc. Namadi Sambo, in his own address, highlighted the Ill treatment being meted out to some PDP members, particularly in his home state of Kaduna and appealed for unity and togetherness in the party.

“What is happening in some states today is very unfortunate. What is happening in Kaduna State today where people are being suspended from the party without due process, is worrisome.

“I want to seize this opportunity to publicly ask the acting National Chairman to look into what is happening in Kaduna State because all the ingredients for trouble and problem in the party are taking place,” he said.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, for whom the occasion was also a send forth reception as he heads to the Senate, to carry the Party’s flag at the national assembly, described the event as a moment of joy, waxing confidently that “the mandate freely given to our party and presidential candidate will be restored by the court”.

According to Tambuwal, “We have the confidence that at the end of the day, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will be restored as the constitutionally elected president. From what is on ground, we are confident that the mandate will be restored. We see him as the incoming president.”In his brief remarks, Atiku said, “We want to refocus our party for the task ahead. I want to assure you that our party did not lose the presidential election. Let’s stay determined to retrieve our mandate in the last presidential election.

“We have a lot of challenges. We used to have the PDP as the dominant party in Nigeria, but we have been receding and we must ensure that we remain united and regain our past glories. We should ask ourselves why we are in the present situation and find ways to retrieve our past glories. But before them, we must stay focused.”

Keynote speaker, Professor Muda Yusuf, who is the CEO, Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, speaking on the theme, “Good governance at the sub-national level: Issues, perspectives, expectations and outcomes”, tasked the returning and governors-elect to put emphasis on performance management, fiscal performance indicators, fiscal resilience and devolution of powers.

Yusuf decried the increasing debt profile of Nigeria, which had risen from N12.6 trillion in 2015 to almost over 80 trillion in 2023, noting with concern that the situation in Nigeria was becoming like the Idi Amin of Uganda, where it’s currency became a toilet paper.

He also urged the governors to prioritize appointing the right people into offices, stressing that with the right appointees, policies and programmes of government would run with ease.

“Appoint the right people. You must be resilient in your ability to meet operational costs with your Internally Generated Revenue. Equally important is a robust monitoring and evaluation system,” he said.

Lawal further enjoined the governors to be prudent in the management of resources, noting that debt to service ratio is becoming an issue of governance in public administration in the country over the past couple of years.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, blamed the mismanagement of the economy on the federal government.Obaseki cited an instance, when he complained against the economy and members of the opposition party accused him of playing politics with the economy.

Commenting on the event, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, posted on his verified social media handles thus: “As we pass on the baton of governance to the serving and incoming PDP Governors and Governor-elects, earlier today, it was a pleasure to join the leaders of our party at the Progressive Governors’ Forum’s reception for PDP Governor-elects in Abuja.

“This event signified the transition from the present to the future, emphasizing the importance of effective and collaborative governance at the sub-national level.

“As newly elected PDP Governors assume office over the next few weeks in several states of the federation, it is my prayer that they work to leave behind legacies of performance that will be attributed to the only party that truly believes in #PowerToThePeople.”

At the event were newly elected Governors of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, his Plateau and Zamfara States counterparts, Caleb Mutfwang and Dauda Lawal; Taraba State Governor-elect, Agbu Kefas as well as Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Notably absent were the Rivers State Governor-elect, Simi Fubara, as well as the G5 governors led by his godfather, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The event had been billed to bring together all old, aggrieved and disenchanted PDP members in one venue, since after the PDP Presidential primaries, especially Atiku, Ayu and Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Enugu, Benue, Abia and Oyo States respectively, as well as honour some past and outgoing governors.

None of the five governors sent a representative or any explanation for their noticeable absence, at the well-attended event.