INEC Publishes Sen Achonu As Imo Labour Party Guber Candidate

It seems the swirling dust raised by the recently conducted governorship primary election of Imo Labour Party has finally settled down.

At last the electoral umpire the Independent National Electoral Commission,. INEC, has published the name and particulars of Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu as the duly and legitimately elected gubernatorial candidate of the party for the coming November governorship election in the state.

INEC had a few days ago, issued a statement through its National Commissioner Information and Voter Education, Barr Festus Okoye, informing the public that it will carry out the publication on Friday, 12 May, 2023 in line with the schedule of activities and programmes for the election,

In the aftermath of the party primary held at the Landmark Events Centre, Owerri, and which Senator Athan Achonu won, the atmosphere in the party had become saturated with claims and counter claims from different individuals claiming to be the authentic candidate of the party.

Those who laid claim to the candidacy Ikenga Joseph Ukaegbu and Sir Basil Maduka, had each claimed to have won the primary election, as they argued that the factional elections they took part in were the real and genuine exercises that they also claimed to have won.

Expectedly, the claims and counter claims of victory had cast a thick pall of confusion over the party in the state, making it difficult for teeming members of the party to know who to align with, as well as start working for as the authentic candidate of the party.

However, that lingering cloud of confusion appears to have being dispelled by the electoral umpire with the publication of the particulars of the validly elected gubernatorial candidates of the seventeen political parties, jostling to occupy the Imo seat of power come November 11, 2023 governorship poll.

As they say it’s now as clear as daylight that the astute entrepreneur whose “akurulo” mantra has been adjudged by pundits as best governance policy focus for the state, and indeed the whole South East, given the existential threats being faced by Igbo in other parts of the nation today, is the undisputed governorship candidate of LP for the coming poll.

