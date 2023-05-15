GUINNESS YET TO VERIFY HILDA BACI’S MARATHON COOKING WORLD RECORD; AWAITS EVIDENCE OF FEAT

***VERIFICATION MAY TAKE UP TO 3 MONTHS

Guinness World Records, the Official chroniclers of World Records, including the world cooking marathon Record, which Hilda Baci of Nigeria has recently broken and surpassed, says it is yet to receive Official verification evidence that such a feat has been accomplished.

Responding to the query via its official Twitter page, by a user who wondered why no official statement has been made about this tremendous effort on its website, Guinness said: “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt…

“We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record”

Checks by The Nation shows once an individual has completed a record attempt, he/she, must submit the evidence to the body.

The first step for any successful Guinness World Records title holder is the quality of their application.

Also, the length of time for the application process and then the evidence review for the attempt itself are taken into consideration.

The body on its website said: “The second stage of the application process happens after your attempt has taken place and requires you to submit your evidence to us for review.

“Once you have submitted your evidence for a record attempt, there will be an evidence review period. The timeframe for this stage will also depend on the type of application you have opt for.

“It can take up to 12 weeks for us to review your documentation and let you know if your record attempt has been accepted as the new record holder or rejected.”