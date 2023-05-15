HILDA BACI BREAKS WORLD RECORD FOR MARATHON COOKING, AIMS TO SET NEW TIME

***AS FEJIRO OLIVER EULOGIZES HER; SAYS “HILDA BACI IS THE VERY BEST OF US”

Hilda Baci (Hilda Bassey Effiong) ahas officially broken the world record of the longest cooking initially held by Lata Tondon of India, set in 2019.

She started on Thursday, 11th of May and by the early hours of Monday, 15th, had equaled and surpassed the former record of 87 hours 45 minutes set by an Indian Lady, Lata Tondon.

She began cooking, cooking and cooking. People cheered, people came to support and of course you will also see negative people who condemned the act and questioned why she was doing it.

This act of hers, brought individuals from different tribes all over the nation together in one place, to join hands and support her. Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State and Senator Godswill Akpabio,accompanied by other Senators- elect, as well as celebrities like Banky W, came physically to Amore Gardens, Lekki, in Lagos, where to cooking was taking place to eat and show solidarity with Hilda Baci.

Goodwill messages have been received from top Nigerians including her state Governor, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Nigerian Vice President and Presidential Candidate of PDP in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi amongst others. State

On the 4th day, (Monday, May 15th), Hilda surpassed the former record time and has officially broken the record of longest cooking. But, did she stop there? No, she has continued cooking.

She wants to set her own record. Her target is 96hous; that is 9hours longer than the initial record.

20 things to know about Hilda Baci and her Guinness World Record Marathon Cooking

Her real name is Hilda Bassey Effiong. She is a young Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom State. She owes a food brand in Lagos called “My Food by Hilda” She will be cooking for 4 days non-stop. She must stand to cook, she is not permitted to sit while cooking. She’s not allowed to take coffee, stimulants, or any energy drink to artificially boost her energy and bodily strength while cooking. She’s allowed to eat food, drink water or fruit juice, and take glucose. The cooking is taking place at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. She cooks round the clock, no sleep (Morning, afternoon, evening, and night. So, for 4 nights, she won’t sleep) She has just 5 minutes rest per hour [meaning for every 1 hour, she is entitled to just 5 minutes rest or break, that’s an hour break in every 12 hours].

She gets a 30-minute break every 6 hours, she spends the 30mins in a medical van which is just close by, within which she can nap, use the restroom, and also get a medical assessment or checkup by the medical team available on the spot.

Whatever she cooks is shared to the people at the venue for FREE. She is not selling the food. She cooks different meals simultaneously. She is at liberty to cook any meal she likes. There are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook. The World Record title is about cooking within a time frame, not about what is cooked. As long as she is cooking, she is on track. Every meal cooked and every plate served is recorded. She has cooked over 115 meals so far with almost 3,000 portions if not more by the time you are reading this. She started the cooking on Thursday and is expected to complete the target time frame by Monday 15th May, 2023 evening. The current holder of the title Hilda seeks to break is an Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019. To break the record, Hilda Baci is attempting to cook for 96 hours, using extra 9 hours to break the world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking a marathon. She tagged the cooking project “Cook-a-thon”, a phrase literally coined from the word “marathon” She appears exhausted already, but the people around her are cheering her on to boost her morale. And they are available with her as she cook 247, even at night. Most of the food items, ingredients, utensils, etc she used for this project are provided by her sponsors. So, the money expended on this project is not 100% from Hilda or her Food brand. Uber, one of her partners is offering a 40% discounted ride to the venue for people who wishes to join and cheer her up at the venue. Hilda’s mum is also a chef. She owes a food brand called “Calabar Pot” She is 27 years of age.

Source: Oga Yenne

FEJIRO OLIVER PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO HILDA BACI

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria’s top investigative Journalist, Comrade Fejiro Oliver has penned a most profound, lucidly lyrical and deeply inspiring tribute to celebrate Hilda Baci and also motivate the younger generation to aspire and fulfill their own dreams just like Hilda Baci has done in breaking the marathon cooking time record.

Writing on his verified social media Facebook handle, Comrade FO as he is fondly addressed by collegues associates and peers, posted thus:

Hilda Baci is the very best of us.

She’s the person most of us aspires to be but cannot be.

In Hilda, tribe has been demystified again

From the 4 corners of Nigeria, no one remembers that she’s from Akwa Ibom, the land of my kids, daughters of the soil.

All that we know is that Nigeria is on her way to beating the 88 hours cooking record.

By the time you are reading this, she would have broken it and set hers.

Hilda has broken religious and tribal barriers. Everyone roots for her.

The only time tribe and religion is defeated is when politicians and civil servants want to steal and share money

Only Hilda has done such again

Her Guinness Book of records will be exceptional, defeating other ones ever held by any Nigerian with the exception of Kaffy the longest hour dancer in the world, unfortunate to do hers in the era of no real social media

Anyone can break Guinness record but not anyone can break the type that Hilda represents

Anyone can juggle ball, create the largest photo book, gather the largest choir like Akwa Ibom did and all the stunt, just to break a ‘record’.

Hilda’s breaking and even attempting this record is girl power, a story my daughters MUST grow to know

A story that when there’s a will, there will be a way.

A story of tenacity and guts to dare.

A story that you don’t need any helper first to help you but your own mindset and the universe will align with you.

A story that education is not a scam but your hobby and talent in relevant field can give you fortune.

Hilda Baci’s record is exceptional

Exceptional as she has added value to cooking tasty meal that is world standard

Exceptional as she battles and will succeed despite her sudden menstruation caused by the stress but yet she never gave up.

To Hilda, the world awaits you, we await you.

To the Hilda Baci in everyone of us, it’s time to unleash it

Let your wings fly.

May not be for records breaking but live and fly that you do not depart in obscurity.

When next you look at the mirror, tell yourself “The HB (Hilda Baci) in me must be activated”

I will be here rooting for you

Fejiro Oliver, a good boy writes from Abuja.