Oba Ademola, Elumelu, Ehvwubare, Otedola others inducted into Institute of Information Management

Lagos/Nigeria- The Institute of Information Management (IIM), Africa at the weekend inducted fifty notable Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their field of endeavors.

University of Lagos new auditorium, venue for the ceremony was filled to capacity yet prominent Nigerians were still trooping in to witness the event that was about to happen.

Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola (Elegushi of Ikateland), Tony Elumelu (Chairman, Heirs Holdings), Femi Otedola (Geregu Power), Ehvwubare Markson Oghenekparobo (Executive Director, Ome Africa) were among those inducted into the Institute with a charge to be good ambassadors of the Institute.

President/Chairman Executive Council of the Institute, Amb.Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole while congratulating the inductees tasked them to make the Institute proud, by being of good morals, warned against any characters that would bring the name of the Institute to repute.

He said that those in the honorary fellow category are men and women who have made marks in their various field of endeavors, appealed to them to continue with their good deeds to the society.

After the induction, Ehvwubare Markson Oghenekparobo ( an Investigative journalist cum Executive Director, Ome Africa), who was inducted as senior professional Member of the Institute; thanked the Institute for finding him worthy, just as he promised to put in his best for the advancement of the Institute and the society at large.