PDP Hopeful Of Victory At Presidential Tribunal – Okowa’s Political Adviser

Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, on Sunday, assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the party was hopeful of victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Solomon gave the assurance at the victory thanksgiving organised by the state PDP youths in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Boji-Boji, Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that while the party was confident of victory at the Presidential tribunal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state stood no chance of upturning the PDP’s victory at the state governorship election tribunal.

Solomon who represented Governor Okowa at the ceremony, assured that those who worked for the victory of the party would definitely receive their reward and advised those blackmailing others to desist from the ugly and wicked act.

Solomon who was Director-General of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, said the presence of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the Tribunal’s sitting shows the seriousness of the party towards retrieving the mandate freely given to it by Nigerians.

“We commend the youths of the party for thanking God for eight years of an impactful governance by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We campaigned across the length and breath of the state, we lost few, we won many. The Bible says no one builds a house for another to inhabit. No one plants a vineyard for another to eat. So, trying to blackmail people will not help you,” he advised.

The Senior Political Adviser appealed to Deltans, particularly PDP members to allow the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to have a peaceful transition by continuing from where Governor Okowa will stop.

He pointed out that the youths of the state had done well in reciprocating the goodwill of Governor Okowa and appealed for same support to the incoming administration of Sheriff Oborevwori.

State Youth Leader of the party, Chief Victor Egbo said the youths were thanking God for the successful completion of the tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the victory of the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said youths of the state were hitherto not taken serious until Okowa administration came on board, adding that Okowa is not just finishing strong but leaving the state better than he met it.

He Outlined the develomental strides of the Governor and how he has positively impacted Delta youths across the State through empowerment programmes such as the YAGEP, RYSA, STEP and also commended Governor Okowa for appointments of youths into different offices.

Egbo assured that the incoming administration of Sheriff Oborevwori would benefit the youths more because of his M.O.R.E Agenda geared towards advancing Delta.

Earlier, Ven. Pat Onyeka Okoh in his message, commended the Okowa administration for the massive infrastructural development accomplished under his leadership.

Ven. Okoh while describing politics as the legal acquisition of power with the mandate of the people to manage their resources for the common good of all urged politcians to put God first and manage their offices to the advantage of all.

He charged Deltans especially the youths to sow good seeds in life so as to reap the full blessings from God.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Prince Michael Diden, Delta South PDP Senatorial candidate; Commissioner for Youths Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga; Youth Leader PDP North Central Zone, Comrade Aruwa Ismaila; Delta South PDP Chairman, Dr. Julius Takeme; State Director of Protocol, Hon. Ifeanyi Eboigbe and Principal Secretary to the Governor, Hon. Hilary Ibegbulem among others.