THE REST IS SILENCE: Tribute to Professor Dimkpa Nimi Briggs, By Dumo Lulu-Briggs

THE REST IS SILENCE:

Tribute to Professor Dimkpa Nimi Briggs

Writing a tribute to his uncle, my late father, High Chief (Dr.) O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs subtitled it “The Rest Is Silence”.

The Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology quoted the last words of Prince Hamlet in Shakespeare’s play. Hamlet was wounded at the duel with Claudius and as he took his last breath, he tells his friend, Horatio “the rest is silence.”

In his tribute, Prof Nimi Briggs concluded that in the light of the enormous contributions and achievements of High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Hamlet’s last words “The Rest Is Silence” is appropriate in all its ramifications in his case. He deserved to rest after his victorious journey on earth.

That was an eulogy to a late uncle by an exceptional achiever, late Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs, a rare gem, a man with inestimable and inexplicable talents. He was a man of eminent worth in several spheres of life; in the academia, community, social, cultural and religion. He shone from start to finish. His monumental achievements are documented in various platforms. He engraved his footprints in marble.

I can therefore find no better words than to say to my senior cousin, Prof. Nimi Dimkpa Briggs “The Rest Is Silence”.

You did so much and still had much more to do but God in His infinite wisdom has called you to rest. The “silence” of death has finally allowed you to rest.

Incidentally both High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs and Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs died during the celebration of our Lord Jesus Christ. The former died two days after Christmas on 27th December, 2018 and the latter on the morning of Easter Monday 2023; the birth and the resurrection.

When people die, it is often said that earth’s loss is heaven’s gain. But in the passing of Prof Nimi Dimkpa Briggs, the loss is so heavy that we need heaven to console us and give us the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

I agree with his son Ninah Nimi Briggs in his tribute that “there is far too much to say, far too much to feel, and far too much to remember”.

May God’s Angels guide Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs to eternity.

Opuda Oruwari (Alabo) Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Iniikeiroari VI of Kalabari Kingdom, Paramount Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema