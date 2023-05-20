NELSON MANDELA GARDEN & RESORT OPENS IN ASABA – By Chibuikem Diala

OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE NELSON MANDELA GARDEN & RESORT ASABA

I was a guest at the Unveiling of the Art Exhibition in Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Didi Museum and the Official Opening of the Nelson Mandela Gardens and Resort Asaba today.

It was a brief but very beautiful event set in the background of lush greenery that shrouds the Nelson Mandela Gardens. The Nelson Mandela Garden of 95 trees founded by Dr Newton Jibunoh (the Desert Warrior) is pricelessly tucked beside the Asaba International Airport offering unrivalled peace and hospitality ambiance to travellers, families, lone tourists and group tours.

It was indeed a pleasant experience to be part of this official opening. I vividly recollect being part of the volunteers that accompanied Dr Mrs Felicia Adun, the then Permanent Secretary Delta State Ministry of Environment to plant trees at the Garden. I volunteered by helping to lay the tracks (placing slabs on the swampy soil).

Then it was just a forest, but today the garden houses a blend of hospitality and tourism attributes that depicts a conservation centre, with an art gallery, Mini Zoo, bespoke hotel rooms, recreational area (Olympic Size Pool, lawn tennis court, Gym, etc), Winery, restaurant and bars among other facilities.

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan aptly describes the Garden as “an irresistible tourist attraction, keeping the memory of that African (Mandela) fresh..”

It was an exciting and colourful event that refreshes the authentic definition of true hospitality. It re-emphasizes the quality of service excellence that is available at the resort.

Anyway, you can’t expect less given that the Nelson Mandela Gardens and Resort is now managed by Silk Road Hospitality, one of the best Regional Hospitality Management Companies in Nigeria.

Silk Road Hospitality led by Dewald Kruger are the managers of The Envoy Abuja, and City Green Hotel, Yola. No doubt, Asaba will be witnessing a fresh hospitality service experience that we have long sought for.

I have lived in Asaba long enough to know that we (especially families) need. Nelson Mandela Gardens offers these and more – serene environment, safe family surroundings and playground for kids, restoring environment for the elderly, knowledge/research centre, retreats, healthy meals, amongst others.

Make the best choice. Visit and thank me.

Chibuikem Diala

