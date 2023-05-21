Entertainment

AMVCA 2023: Ozokwor, Bakre, Ademoye, Broda Shaggy, Anikulapo, Brotherhood, Others Win Awards (See Full List)

AMVCA 2023: Full list of winners

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The prestigious event, at the Eko Hotel, celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry. Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo grabbed multiple awards in different categories.

Below is the list of winners:

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela
Mpali

Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series
Ricordi

Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series
Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film
Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Industry Merit Award
Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award
Angel Onigwe

Best Dressed Male
Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Best Dressed Female
Beauty Tukura

THOSE WHO DIDN’T WIN

Many viewers, especially in Nigeria, had anticipated that some popular acts and actors that had thrilled and excited the screens under the period in review would have won one award or another amongst the list of categories up for competition.

These included Basket Mouth’s “My Flatmates” which features a stellar cast of Nigeria’s top comedians; “Shanty Town” with powerful performances from the mercurial Chidi Mokeme and veterans Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim; “The Trade” featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu in a jaw dropping performance complemented by a distinguished roll call of A list actirs; “Dark October” which is the tragic, gripping story of the four Uniport Students, gruesomely murdered in Aluu community in Rivers State, over a case of mistaken identity; “Battle on Buka Street”, which features multiple award winners Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Mercy Johnson Okogie, Sola and Tina Mba, amongst others. Many also believe that it’s about time Sandra Okunzuwa won more top awards in Nollywood for the excellent performances she has delivered over the years in Nollywood.

Sandra Okunzuwa, as Ruth in the movie poster for “Ruthless”

