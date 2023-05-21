AMVCA 2023: Ozokwor, Bakre, Ademoye, Broda Shaggy, Anikulapo, Brotherhood, Others Win Awards (See Full List)

AMVCA 2023: Full list of winners

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The prestigious event, at the Eko Hotel, celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry. Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo grabbed multiple awards in different categories.

Below is the list of winners:

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award

Angel Onigwe

Best Dressed Male

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Best Dressed Female

Beauty Tukura

THOSE WHO DIDN’T WIN

Many viewers, especially in Nigeria, had anticipated that some popular acts and actors that had thrilled and excited the screens under the period in review would have won one award or another amongst the list of categories up for competition.

These included Basket Mouth’s “My Flatmates” which features a stellar cast of Nigeria’s top comedians; “Shanty Town” with powerful performances from the mercurial Chidi Mokeme and veterans Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim; “The Trade” featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu in a jaw dropping performance complemented by a distinguished roll call of A list actirs; “Dark October” which is the tragic, gripping story of the four Uniport Students, gruesomely murdered in Aluu community in Rivers State, over a case of mistaken identity; “Battle on Buka Street”, which features multiple award winners Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Mercy Johnson Okogie, Sola and Tina Mba, amongst others. Many also believe that it’s about time Sandra Okunzuwa won more top awards in Nollywood for the excellent performances she has delivered over the years in Nollywood.