Delta Assembly Screens, Confirms Nani, Tebite, Other Nominees For DESOPADEC Board

Delta State House of Assembly Tuesday, screened and confirmed fifteen new appointments into the governing board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC).

The list of the nominees for the governing board was forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and read at plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said the appointment was in line with the powers conferred on him by section 7, subsection 1A of the DESOPADEC law as amended.

The nominees as read out by the Speaker and Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Sheriff Oborevwori include, Olorogun John Nani, Chairman, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Managing Director, while Mr Efele Eyewu Nicholas, Talib Tebite, Favour Izoukumor and Mr Oghenekome Okpobor as Executive Directors.

Members include Chief Julius Egbedi, Mr Silvester Ovbije, Mr Goru Jonathan Oghenekaro, Mr Azuka Enebeli, Dr Charles Olisa, Mrs Cordilia Anyangwu, Mr Sonny Ofe, Mr Victor Okemena Egboh and Mr Spencer Okpoye.