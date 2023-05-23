FRAUD ALERT: Over N13m Parting Gift To Delta Deputy Gov Press Crew Allegedly Stolen By Top Management Staff

Dcn. Kingsley Otuaro, Delta State Deputy Governor

In a last gasp effort to further dent the image of the Okowa/Otuaro administration of Delta State, which would end in about a week, some top management officials in the Office of the Deputy Governor, popularly called the “3 WISE MEN” and some collaborators, have allegedly denied the Deputy Governor Press Crew of about thirteen million naira (N13,000,000:00) which was earmarked as the traditional ‘Parting Gift’ for them, as reportedly approved by the outgoing Government of Delta State.

Our whistleblower source who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the atmosphere of the Deputy Governor’s office, located in the old Government House premises, was in near turmoil, as arguments and tempers flared over the discovery of the alleged fraudulent act, supposedly excited by these very MEAN senior civil servants, in concert with some of their conspirators.

It was not clear as at Press time, whether the issue had been reported to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Engr. (Dr.) Jude Sinebe or the Deputy Governor himself, but we however gathered that the intervention of an aide of the Deputy Governor, forced the so called “3 WISE MEN” and their conspirators into a lengthy closed door meeting to workout modalities to cover the MASSIVE SHOW OF SHAME and consequently to avoid the wrath of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy, Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, in whose office the mess oozes from.

One of the victims of the fraud, whose name and complete identity will not disclosed for fear of victimization by the ‘3 WISE MEN’ declared that if the gift is not harmonized and dispensed to all as planned and approved by the Governor and his Deputy, the issue will definitely result in bad blood within the Convoy and the entire office of the Deputy Governor, even as a new Deputy Governor and Governor take over on May 29.

Our source also disclosed that virtually all members of the Press Crew were deliberately omitted from the doctored list, with which the 3 WISE MEN and conspirators have resolved to use in dispensing the Parting Gift.

It was also discovered through further investigation by this medium, that the Protocol Crew members all have their names and Parting cash gifts intact, with five hundred thousand naira (N500,000:00) allocated to each of them, while the security and drivers who along with the Press Crew make up the Convoy Crew have no problems with their allocations as well.

All efforts by this medium to get the reaction of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Maxwell Awuse, to comment on the development failed, as he could not be reached.

It would be recalled that a similar effort to doctor the list of Casual/Contract Staff list approved for employment into the Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba, got the attention of the Governor who promptly ordered the halt of the exercise and personally revalidated the list before the 65 hard working young men and women were issued their appointment letters about a month ago.

NB: No one from the office of the Delta State Deputy Governor, as at Press time, has refuted or debunked the allegations contained in this story, either in print or on any other medium.

We shall publish same as a rejoinder/follow up story, once it is brought to our notice, as well as any further development (s) regarding the desired harmonization and accommodation of the aggrieved parties or otherwise.

EDITOR