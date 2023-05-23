WIKE LAYS FOUNDATION STONE FOR WIGWE UNIVERSITY; ASSURES OF RIVERS GOVT SUPPORT

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared the support of his administration to the Wigwe University in order for it to achieve its objectives of establishment in the State.

Governor Wike emphasised that issues of education are very important to his administration because it believes that nothing can equate or quantify the human capital development that education can offer.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to Rivers State Governor, disclosed that the Rivers State governor spoke on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Isiokpo town, where he laid the foundation stone for the Wigwe University in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Governor Wike noted that with the Wigwe University coming on stream, Rivers State now has two private universities. According to him, a State like Rivers will encourage more private universities and assured of government’s support.

He admired the courage of the owner of Wigwe University, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Access (Bank) Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, for returning home with such investment to benefit the State.

The governor said already, at the first private university, the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, the Rivers State government sponsors at least 120 students yearly. He emphasised that the State government will not hesitate to also partner with the Wigwe university.

“See the partnership we have with PAMO University every year, not less than 120 persons Rivers State government is sponsoring as medical doctors, pharmacists and other allied courses. You can imagine when we have same partnership with you, at the end of the day, Rivers State will benefit.

“That is what we intent to do with you. Luckily the governor-elect is here. When the university starts, tell us the number of Rivers students and Rivers State government will be responsible for then by placing them on scholarship. We have a lot of people who are intelligent but their parents may not have the school fees. It is important that Rivers State government will partner with you.”

Governor Wike answers to the request made by Dr. Wigwe and assured that the access road so requested will be constructed by the State government.

The governor described those who often use insecurity to either deny or discourage investment from coming to Rivers State as mischievous.

He said there is no state in the federation that do not have issues of insecurity, and even those with more worrisome insecurity incidences are not as demarketed as Rivers State.

“You said somebody asked you what you are doing concerning the university? That person is a wicked man. Where is there no insecurity in this country?

“The other day, we heard of people being killed in Plateau State, people killed in Benue and other people killed in Kaduna. The same person are asking you what about security, is his state safer than our own State?”

Governor Wike spoke on the need for Rivers people who have made enormous achievements in their endeavours outside the State to also attract investment back home as a way of identifying with their people and contribute to empowering them.

The governor noted the multiplier effect of the Wigwe University in Isiokpo town that will be visible in the next ten years, because the area will develop further while also providing sustained employment for the locals.

Governor Wike however, warns that the State government will not hesitate within the ambit of the law to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element that tries to frustrate the seamless take off of the Wigwe University.

In his address, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Access (Bank) Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe said the Wigwe University, sited in Rivers State, will be a world class educational institution with 60 percent Nigerian academic lecturers and 40 percent distinguished foreign lecturers.

Dr. Wigwe who is also the Chief Executive Officer of HOW Foundation revealed that the institution will groom fearless generations of youths who will become confident future leaders and entrepreneurs.

He disclosed that about 200 different buildings have been determined for construction on the 400 hectares of land upon which the university is located.

Dr. Wigwe also said students of the institution will spend one year of their academic period on exchange abroad in order for them to gain international exposure.

The former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the remarkable infrastructural development of governor Wike inspired Dr. Wigwe to establish the world class university in Isiokpo.

Aig-Imoukhuede advised eminent sons and daughters of Rivers State who possess great material wealth to emulate Dr. Wigwe by investing in the State.