Tinubu-Wike Deal: RIVERS APC WITHDRAWS PETITION AGAINST FUBARA

There are strong indications that the decision of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, to withdraw the petition it filed, challenging the declaration by INEC of Siminialayi Fubara, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the March 18,2023 governorship election in Rivers State, may have been in fulfilment of a deal brokered between Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Hints from impeccable sources who are privy to the high powered, behind-the-scenes negotiations and calculations, between Governor Wike and the president-elect’s team, suggest that the withdrawal of the petition against Sim Fubara, is part of a wish list from the Rivers Governor, which may also include a ministerial appointment when the new Federal cabinet is composed, after May 29.

It would be recalled Governor Wike had delivered Rivers State to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, to fulfill an earlier promise made to the APC Presidential candidate, when he came to Campaign in Rivers State.

Tinubu scored a total of 231, 591 votes in Rivers State as against Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party who polled 175, 071 votes, while Wike’s PDP and Atiku Abubakar scored 88, 468 votes.

Election results released earlier on the day of announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, had seen Peter Obi of Labour Party leading Tinubu, with over 23, 000 votes after the results from 21 out of 23 local government areas in the state.

Mr Obi was coasting home to an astonishing victory, after polling 169, 414 votes, to Tinubu’s 148, 979 votes, but the Asiwaju overtook Peter Obi, when the results from the two remaining local government areas; Obio-Akpor, which is Governor Wike’s LGA and Degema, came in and revealed that Tinubu and APC scored 80, 239 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, while Obi and LP scored 3,829, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had 368 votes.

Tinubu also narrowly edged Obi, but lost to Atiku in Degema LGA, where the APC scored 2, 375 votes, Labour Party, 2, 212 votes and PDP had 3, 108 votes.

Wike, who was the spearhead of the G5 PDP Governors that had declared a political war on Atiku’s presidential ambition, over support for PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, later paid a congratulatory visit to president-elect Bola Tinubu, after the elections and his very visible association with the APC since then, culminated in the invitation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Commission projects in Rivers State, including the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the ultra modern Magistrate Court’s complex in what was to be his first official activity as Nigeria’s President-elect.

No top member of Rivers APC was present or visible at any of the events, during the two-day working visit and commissioning of projects by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state, for which Governor Wike declared a public holiday (May 3) in the State and also ordered closure of shops, urging Rivers people to come out en mass to receive the President-elect.

Insiders also claim that Governor Wike’s recent absences from the state may not be unconnected with the president-elect’s travel itinerary, the most recent of which took him to France and Europe for medical reasons.

The withdrawal of APC’s petition at the Election Tribunal to nullify the declaration of Sim Fubara of PDP as Rivers Governor by INEC, has come, coincidentally, in the wake of Governor Wike’s return to the state, just at about the same time Asiwaju Bola Tinubu also returned from his medical vacation.

The Rivers Election Petitions Tribunal had, on Monday, May 22, struck out the petition filed by the Rivers All Progressive Congress, APC, following the withdrawal by its counsel, Solomon Umoh, who informed the tribunal that he would be taking over as counsel for the party following a motion for change of counsel before the tribunal and that his clients would also like their names to be struck out from the petition, as applicants.

Jibrin Okutepa who was the former counsel for Tonye Cole and the APC, told the tribunal that he was not briefed on the new development by the party.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Cletus Emifoniye, however granted the application for change of counsel and also granted the motion as prayed, by striking out the name of APC as a petitioner.

The APC’s withdrawal was brought, pursuant to order 9 rule 15 of the Federal high court civil procedure rules 2019, and one of the grounds for the application amongst others is that, “There is the need to seek the leave of this Honourable Tribunal to strike out the name of the 2nd Petitioner/Applicant, as the Applicant has no intention to participate in this petition.”

Arc. Tonye Cole

However, the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, who has since denounced and dissociated himself from the action of his party to withdraw the petition, remains as the sole petitioner against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and its candidate Sim Fubara.

Arc. Tonye Cole, in a personal statement and video, posted on his verified social media handles, also corroborated by a terse press statement from the spokesman of his campaign Organization, Barr. Sogbeye Eli, said the following:

My people,

I wish to formally denounce the false rumors that have been circulating regarding our petition against the results from the Rivers State governorship election. I want to assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice. Despite attempts to undermine our efforts, I want to emphasize that we are working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard. We remain undeterred and resolute in our efforts to fight for what is right until justice is served.

Thank you and God bless you.

Tonye Cole, mni

No date has been fixed for the commencement of the pre-hearing of applications before the tribunal.