NWANZE’S 88-MAN DELTA TRANSITION COMMITTEE SUBMITS REPORT

The 88-man Transition Committee for Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 turned in their reports.

The Transition Committee chaired by Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze, with Prof Hope Eghagha as Secretary, was inaugurated on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba by the State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Oborevwori.

In a brief remark after receiving the report from Prof Emmanuel Nwanze, Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Oborevwori, commended members of the Transition Committee for a job well done, saying even though the time frame given to them was short, they were able to deliver on their assignment.

While saying that the report would go a long way in assisting his administration on the way forward, Rt Hon Oborevwori, promised to implement recommendations made by the Transition Committee.

“All sectors are carried along in the transition committee. The report is going to serve greatly as a working document in my administration. I have told Deltans that I will listen more and do more for them and so once again, I salute all members of the Transition Committee for a job well done”.

Earlier, Chairman of the Transition Committee, Prof Nwanze, said members worked round the clock to come out with the report, adding that all segments were thoroughly looked into.

Other members of the Committee, are; Dr Kingsley Emu, Dr Barry Gbe, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Chief Tilije Fidelis, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Mr Johnbull Edema, Hon Samuel Mariere and Dr Kingsley Ashibuogu.

